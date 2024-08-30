Federico Chiesa has moved to Liverpool, but he didn’t leave Juventus without taking a parting shot at the Bianconeri to clarify the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Juve signed him in 2020, and the Azzurri star quickly became one of the best players in the league.

After winning Euro 2020, he emerged as one of the top attackers in Europe, attracting interest from several clubs.

The Bianconeri wanted to keep him, and they did until injuries and a dip in form began to affect his career.

They have now offloaded him to Liverpool and will look to focus on other players going forward

However, Chiesa did not want to leave without clearing his name from the rumours and wrote on Instagram:

“As I say goodbye, I want to clarify the renewal issue. I never received any renewal offer from Juventus, and consequently, there was never a request from me or my representatives for a salary increase or decrease. I was informed that I would not be part of the project even before the start of training with the team. Thank you once again for your constant support. Thank you, Juventus. Until the end.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa now has to focus on doing well at Liverpool and prove that we should have kept him.

If he flops at Anfield, which is possible, he would have confirmed our decision to offload him.