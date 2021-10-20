Chiesa, Allegri and all the stats and facts ahead of Zenit-Juventus

While Juventus prepare to take on Zenit St. Petersburg on Russian soil, the club’s official website delivered all the stats and facts ahead of the big European night.

First of all, the Bianconeri have never lost a European encounter against Russian opposition. The Italians won seven matches while drawing on one occasion.

In their pervious two meetings, Juventus won 1-0 against Zenit thanks to Alessandro Del Piero’s stunning freekick, with the return contest ending goalless.

After beating Malmo and Chelsea, the Old Lady will be looking to earn her third win in the first three Champions League Group Stage matches. The last time the team managed to do so was in the 2018/19, which was in fact Max Allegri’s last season during his first stint at the club.

Moreover, Juventus have managed to win all of their last four Champions League Group Stage matches without conceding a single goal. This run included the famous 3-0 win against Barcelona away from home last season.

Finally, Federico Chiesa found the back of the net in his last three Champions League appearances with the Bianconeri, and will be hoping to make it four on the trot.

The last player to score for Juventus in four consecutive UCL matches is Mario Mandzukic, who achieved this feet in October 2017.