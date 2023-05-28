Chiesa, Allegri and the most interesting stats leading to Juventus vs Milan

This evening, Juventus will be hoping to bid the Allianz Stadium farewell with a positive performance against Milan despite last week’s horrific events.

The club’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the penultimate round of the Serie A season.

In their last 15 meetings in this fixture, the two Italian giants have only shared the spoils on one occasion, while the Bianconeri won the bulk of them (11 victories).

No other Serie A club has managed to pick up more points at home than Juve who currently share the record with Napoli (42 points from 18 fixtures).

Moreover, no team in the league has conceded less than the Old Lady in the final half-hour (just seven goals), while the Rossoneri have scored 25 in the final 30 minutes, sitting second behind Napoli (32) in this particular stat.

This season, Juventus and Milan both had 16 different scorers in their ranks. They share the third place behind Atalanta (18) and Napoli (17).

Milan happens to be Federico Chiesa’s favorite victim in Serie A, as he directly contributed to six goals against the Diavolo (three goals and as many assists), including his only brace for Juventus (in January 2021).

Finally, Max Allegri has Stefano Pioli’s number. The Livorno native won 11 matches against his colleague who only emerged victorious on one occasion in 17 appearances.