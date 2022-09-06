Chiesa also set to miss the rest of this year through injury

Juventus is now prepared for life without Paul Pogba until at least the new year after Max Allegri admitted he thinks he will be out with injury until January.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri in the last transfer window and fans expected him to improve their performance.

However, he has not played a competitive game since he joined and he would now spend his first six months as a Juve player on the treatment table.

He is not the only injury absentee they have at the moment and he joins Federico Chiesa on the sidelines.

The attacker has been injured since the start of this year and they initially expected him to be out for 8 months.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims that will no longer be the case and he is now expected to return in January.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa was one of our most important players before injury struck him and he has been unfortunate to stay sidelined until now.

However, we must ensure he makes a full recovery before we bring him back because it is a major injury.

This is an opportunity for the other players at our disposal to step up and show their quality to the manager and fans.