Chiesa and Bernardeschi train with the squad, but De Sciglio could be injured

Following their return from Sweden, Juventus have begun their preparations for the big Serie A showdown against Milan this Sunday.

Fresh from their first victory of the season, the Bianconeri will be eager to replicate their impressive form against Malmo in the Champions League during the must-win encounter against their old rivals.

According to ILBianconero, Federico Chiesa and Bernardeschi both resumed training with the team during Thursday’s session. The two Italians were left out of the squad that traveled to Sweden earlier this week due to minor physical problems.

Nonetheless, both wingers are back, with Chiesa in particular being tipped to start against the Rossoneri this weekend.

However, Mattia De Sciglio wasn’t present with the squad, and had to train separately in the gym, as he’s dealing with a problem in the flexor.

It remains to be seen if the fullback would be available for the big clash against his former side on Sunday night. But it must be said that the Italian was unlikely to start the match anyway.

Last Saturday against Napoli, De Sciglio made his first official start for the Old Lady since returning from his loan spell at Lyon. Nevertheless, with the South American trio of Danilo, Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado back to the fold, the former Milan man finds himself low in the pecking order.