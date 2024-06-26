Federico Chiesa is attracting transfer interest from Napoli, and Juventus might be prepared to offload him this summer.

Additionally, Juventus is eyeing Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo as a key summer target.

Di Lorenzo has requested Napoli to sell him before the next season, providing Juventus an opportunity to strengthen their squad with a talented player.

Antonio Conte is also keen to work with Chiesa, potentially setting up a scenario for a player swap between the clubs.

However, Napoli has been hesitant to negotiate with Juventus and insists that Di Lorenzo is not for sale.

Despite this, Di Lorenzo remains determined to seek a new challenge, although he is currently focused on Euro 2024 duties.

Both Chiesa and the Napoli star have underperformed recently, which could make them available for transfer.

Calciomercato suggests that due to their disappointing performances this summer, both clubs might eventually agree to a swap deal that benefits all parties involved.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been below par at the Euros, which will affect the money we can make from his departure.

The attacker has to leave unless Thiago Motta can find an important role for him in his system.