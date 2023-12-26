Juventus and Roma stars Federico Chiesa and Paulo Dybala are both determined to recover in time for Saturday’s big showdown.

The Bianconeri will host the capital side at the Allianz Stadium in the final Serie A fixture of the year.

Football purists around the world are hoping that the two fabulous strikers grace the field with their elegant presence, as we’re talking about two of the most talented players in Italian football.

Sadly for the two stars, they have both had their agonizing bouts with injuries over the years.

Chiesa sustained a devastating ACL injury in January 2022 that is arguably still taking its toll on his playing career to this very day. In Dybala’s case, he’s been dealing with recurring muscular problems over the years.

Both players missed the action last weekend. So will they be able to shake off their knocks and take the field this Saturday?

According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, Chiesa only skipped the previous encounter against Frosinone as a precaution following a slight problem in the patellar tendon.

Therefore, the source expects the 26-year-old to make it and perhaps even start the match against the Romans.

As for Dybala, the situation is slightly less certain. According to Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24, the Argentine will try to make himself fit enough at least to start the match on the bench.

The report insists that Roma’s medical staff won’t take any risks if they deem the player unfit.

This is a special fixture for La Joya who was a fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium between 2015 and 2022, spending seven unforgettable years at the club.