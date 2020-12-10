Chiesa and Dybala set to return to the starting XI for Genoa clash

After the awesome Champions League win against Barcelona, Juventus are already at work preparing for the Serie A game against Genoa, which will take place on Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. at the Marassi stadium in Genoa.

Andrea Pirlo could choose to line up his team with the 3-5-2 formation seen at the Camp Nou, but is expected to make some changes to the starting XI, as Juventus will continue to play twice a week until the Christmas break.

The coach is likely to confirm Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo and Matthijs de Ligt as centre-backs (Alex Sandro is a credible alternative to all the three of them), and Wojciech Szczesny is ready to regain his place between the posts.

In the middle, Arthur and Weston McKennie are pretty sure of a place as regulars, while Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur and Aaron Ramsey will battle for the last spot available.

About the flanks, Pirlo is thinking about resting Cuadrado, but the Columbian’s contribution on the pitch is too important and he could start again, along with Federico Chiesa in place of Alex Sandro on the opposite side.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will be the forwards, as Alvaro Morata is stil banned for having insulted the referee after Benevento v Juventus, but Pirlo could also line up Dejan Kulusevski instead of the Argentinean, who has performed poorly in recent games.