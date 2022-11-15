Chiesa and Juventus stars set for new tactics in the Italian national team

Federico Chiesa will continue his recovery from injury as he joins the Italian national team for their next match.

The attacker was sidelined for 10 months with a serious injury before returning to competitive football weeks ago.

Roberto Mancini named him in his latest squad for the friendly games against Albania and Austria.

The Azzurri missed out on qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so they have to play these friendly matches while the competition takes place.

They have been in camp since Monday and a report of Football Italia reveals Mancini seems ready to change his tactics.

It claims the Azzurri gaffer abandoned the 4-3-3 formation that won him Euro 2020 and trialled two new ones in training yesterday.

The players were divided into two teams, with one using a 3-4-3 formation the other 3-5-2.

This means, Chiesa, Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, who have been called from Juve, will likely play with a new system if selected in those matches.

Juve FC Says

One of the attributes of good players is how fast they can adapt to tactical changes, even during matches.

Being able to perform in different roles and formations will develop anyone faster and make them more reliable as a player.