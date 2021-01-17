Cuadrado
Club News

Chiesa and McKennie can play as Juventus hope to have Sandro and Cuadrado back for Inter match

January 17, 2021 - 3:30 pm

Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie are both available for Juventus’ important game against Inter Milan this evening.

Both players had suffered minor injuries recently, and there were fears that they would be ruled out of the game.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia says that they are both available for the match.

Juventus will be without Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala for the game, however, they are hoping to welcome back Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro into their squad.

Both players have tested positive for coronavirus and they will be subjected to another test before the game, according to the report.

If they return negative tests, then they will be allowed to play the game.

McKennie and Chiesa have both recovered from their injuries with the report claiming that the American had a muscle problem but he is fully recovered now.

Chiesa suffered an ankle injury in the game against Sassuolo, but he has made a full recovery and will likely be involved in the match too.

It is one fixture that Juventus has to win, and Pirlo will be happy that his players are returning to fitness at an important time of the season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

inter v juventus

Inter gets Derby d’Italia boost with the likes of Sensi returning from injury

January 17, 2021
pirlo

“Conte is the first man who made me want to become a coach” Pirlo took inspiration from Inter Manager

January 17, 2021
conte

“No team in Italy can say they completely closed the gap with Juventus” Conte honest admission

January 17, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.