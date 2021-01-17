Chiesa and McKennie can play as Juventus hope to have Sandro and Cuadrado back for Inter match

Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie are both available for Juventus’ important game against Inter Milan this evening.

Both players had suffered minor injuries recently, and there were fears that they would be ruled out of the game.

However, Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia says that they are both available for the match.

Juventus will be without Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala for the game, however, they are hoping to welcome back Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro into their squad.

Both players have tested positive for coronavirus and they will be subjected to another test before the game, according to the report.

If they return negative tests, then they will be allowed to play the game.

McKennie and Chiesa have both recovered from their injuries with the report claiming that the American had a muscle problem but he is fully recovered now.

Chiesa suffered an ankle injury in the game against Sassuolo, but he has made a full recovery and will likely be involved in the match too.

It is one fixture that Juventus has to win, and Pirlo will be happy that his players are returning to fitness at an important time of the season.