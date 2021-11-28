Chiesa and McKennie give Juventus a fresh injury headache

Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie suffered injuries in Juventus’ match against Atalanta yesterday.

That fixture was a game the Bianconeri needed to win, but they succumbed to yet another defeat in this campaign and also lost two key players.

DAZN via Football Italia reports Chiesa will miss Juventus’ next game against Salernitana with a muscular problem he suffered against La Dea.

McKennie sprained his knee, and the American alongside Chiesa would be tested today to determine the extent of their injuries and how long they would be out of action.

However, Chiesa is certain to miss the match against Juve’s next opponent and the club will hope he doesn’t spend a long time on the sidelines.

Juve FC Says

Juve needs their best players in shape for every game this season and the injury to Chiesa would come as a serious blow to the club.

The Azzurri star has been one of the club’s most important players in the last two seasons.

He is arguably the most-feared attacker at the club this season and always gives problems to opposition defences.

Losing him for a few matches will be a major blow to Juve, but the club will be hoping it turns out to be just a minor problem.

In Chiesa’s absence, the other attackers in the squad will need to step up and show what they can offer to the club.