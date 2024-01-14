Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot have provided Juventus with a significant injury boost, as they are poised to be part of the team for the upcoming game against Sassuolo.

Both players play crucial roles for Juve, and the Bianconeri are notably stronger when they are in the lineup.

Juve is determined to secure victory in the league and has been putting in considerable effort to achieve that goal. Thanks to the availability of Chiesa and Rabiot, they are closing in on Inter Milan.

Having suffered their only league defeat this season against Sassuolo, Juve sees the upcoming match as an opportunity to avenge that loss in the coming week.

To overcome Sassuolo, Juve will require the contribution of all their key players, and according to Calciomercato, Chiesa participated in full training today. Rabiot, while in partial training, is expected to join the full training sessions starting tomorrow.

Juve FC Says

Having Chiesa and Rabiot back is a huge boost for us ahead of facing a stubborn opponent like Sassuolo.

We have to be at our best, but we also have to be careful not to rush anyone back to action.

Chiesa and Rabiot must be 100 per cent fit before we include them in the team for that game, otherwise, we could cause more problems for them.