Chiesa and Ronaldo recognized in Best XI from last season

Even though the last campaign was far from being the club’s finest, Juventus were still represented in the Best XI formation in the Gran Gala del Calcio.

The annual event honors the best performers from the previous campaign. In this edition, the best formation included two stars from Andrea Pirlo’s squad.

The first is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo who left Turin last summer in favor of a return to Manchester United.

The Portuguese is joined by his former teammate Federico Chiesa. The young Italian was one of the few bright lights of an otherwise disappointing season.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo wasn’t the only player on the list who left Serie A in pursuit of greener pastures. The Best XI also includes Romelu Lukaku who led Inter towards the Scudetto title before sealing a return to Chelsea.

Achraf Hakimi who left the Italian champions to join Paris Saint Germain is also on the list, and so is his current teammate Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The best formation was expectedly dominated by the Nerazzurri, as it also features Nicolò Barella, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni.

Serie A Best XI 2020-2021 (4-3-3): Donnarumma (Milan); Hakimi (Inter), de Vrij (Inter), Bastoni (Inter), Hernandez (Milan); Barella (Inter), Kessié (Milan), Chiesa (Juventus); Muriel (Atalanta), Lukaku (Inter), Ronaldo (Juventus)