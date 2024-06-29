Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are two Juventus players who are expected to deliver consistently in every game.
He said to Il Bianconero:
“I put Vlahovic and Chiesa as the most important players, but something is still missing to be those players who can make the difference”.
Juve FC Says
Chiesa and Vlahovic have been important players for us. However, they can do much better and we need that next term.
To win the league in Thiago Motta’s first season, all our players will be at their best, and the attacking duo will be key figures in the team again.
