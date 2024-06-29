Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are two Juventus players who are expected to deliver consistently in every game.

Both were highly regarded for their game-changing abilities during their time at Fiorentina, and they have continued to impact matches for Juventus.

However, despite their talent and occasional match-winning performances, some fans feel that both players have struggled to consistently meet expectations.

Vlahovic recently had a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, and there is anticipation for Chiesa to replicate the form he displayed at Euro 2020 for Italy.

At the club level, there is a sentiment that both players have room for improvement. Former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri has now shared his thoughts on both attackers.

He said to Il Bianconero:

“I put Vlahovic and Chiesa as the most important players, but something is still missing to be those players who can make the difference”.

Chiesa and Vlahovic have been important players for us. However, they can do much better and we need that next term.

To win the league in Thiago Motta’s first season, all our players will be at their best, and the attacking duo will be key figures in the team again.