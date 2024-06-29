Both were highly regarded for their game-changing abilities during their time at Fiorentina, and they have continued to impact matches for Juventus.

However, despite their talent and occasional match-winning performances, some fans feel that both players have struggled to consistently meet expectations.

Vlahovic recently had a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, and there is anticipation for Chiesa to replicate the form he displayed at Euro 2020 for Italy.

At the club level, there is a sentiment that both players have room for improvement. Former Juventus striker Alessandro Matri has now shared his thoughts on both attackers.