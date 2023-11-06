Although the match ended with a single goal courtesy of Fabio Miretti, the encounter between Fiorentina and Juventus was certainly eventful.

The Bianconeri held on to their slim lead, frustrating their hosts who couldn’t bag an equalizer.

JuventusNews24 correspondent Marco Baridon provided us with the most interesting scenes from the Artemio Franchi which may have gone unnoticed.

First, we begin with former Fiorentina stars Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic who received different receptions from their former supporters.

The Italian was sparred the worst, as he was hardly targetted by the whistles on his first outing at the Franchi since making the switch to Juventus in 2020.

Nevertheless, the Serbian was unfortunately the target of racist abuse after coming off the bench for the final half hour.

The second scene mentioned by Baridon is the final action of the match, when Andrea Cambiaso did well to protect the ball and win his team some valuable seconds.

So following the final whistle, Daniele Rugani and Filip Kostic jumped over their teammate to celebrate the win in a show of unity and solidarity.

Finally, the last scene is reserved for Max Allegri’s broad smile after the match. The manager is usually tense during the final stages of the game. But last night proved to be an exception.

The 56-year-old was apparently delighted with his team’s solid showing at the back, so he headed towards the locker room in a jolly mood.