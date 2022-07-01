Chiesa and Vlahovic get new shirt numbers at Juventus 

Juventus has changed the shirt number of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa ahead of the new season.

Changes would be made at the club personnel-wise, after the likes of Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini left.

Federico Bernardeschi has also moved on, and that means there would be a lot of attractive shirt numbers available to pick from.

When Chiesa joined the club, he was given the number 22 shirt because most of the other shirt numbers at the club were being occupied by top players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala.

However, the club has announced, with a tweet, that the Euro 2020 winner will now wear the number 7 on his shirt.

Some fans had expected Angel di Maria to take that number if he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

Dusan Vlahovic chose the number 7 shirt when he moved from Fiorentina, but in a different tweet, the Bianconeri announced that he would now wear the number 9, which was vacated by Alvaro Morata.

Juve FC Says

This shirt numbers show how important these players are to us, and it makes sense that we are making them feel relevant.

Chiesa and Vlahovic will need to be in top form in the coming season if we are to achieve our goals as a club.

Max Allegri will build the team around them, and we can be confident that they will deliver.