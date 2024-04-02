Juventus started the game looking for a quick goal and had some chances, but they never came close to scoring inside the first ten minutes.

Two minutes later, the Bianconeri thought they had a penalty when Matias Vecino brought down Federico Chiesa; however, after a VAR review, the penalty was overturned.

Bremer then had a chance to blast Juventus into the lead, but the Brazilian did not come close to finding the target as Juve took the initiative at the start of the game.

Both teams kept knocking the ball around until about 8 minutes before the end of halftime when Federico Gatti received a yellow card for a foul and would miss the next game.

The teams could not be separated at the break, and Max Allegri had a big halftime talk to make.

Whatever he said during the break worked as Juve scored five minutes after the restart when Chiesa drilled the ball into the bottom right corner in trademark fashion.

After Weston McKennie came close to doubling Juventus’ lead, Dusan Vlahovic did and hit it sweetly into the bottom left corner after a deft assist from the American.

After Juventus’ second goal, Lazio wanted to get one back and began to worry the Bianconeri, but Juve defended well and remained largely unmoved.

Both managers then turned to their benches, with Juventus bringing on Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah for Chiesa and Cambiaso.

Weah soon got into the referee’s book as Juve did all they could to maintain their two-goal advantage, and Moise Kean replaced Vlahovic with four minutes of normal time left.

Alex Sandro and Carlos Alcaraz soon entered the game as Juve tried to disrupt Lazio’s rhythm and keep their two-goal advantage.

Both teams could not find another goal in added time, and Juve held on to win and return to winning ways, but this is just the first half in the tie.