Juventus fans are thrilled that Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic are back in good health, as they have been the club’s top scorers this season. These two players have formed the most effective attacking partnership at the club, and Max Allegri is always eager to field them together. When they play together, they tend to score goals, which is exactly what the Bianconeri need at the moment.

Nonetheless, Allegri has two other options in Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean, who have stepped up when Chiesa and Vlahovic were unavailable to play. Allegri typically introduces them into matches in the second half and starts Chiesa and Vlahovic.

However, as they prepare for their upcoming game against Verona, a report on Il Bianconero suggests that there is no guarantee that the striking partnership between the two former Fiorentina players will begin the game. The report indicates that Allegri is more likely to field one of them alongside either Milik or Kean.

Juve FC Says

All four strikers are superb players who have done a good job for us so far, but fans will appreciate the partnership between Chiesa and Vlahovic because it has shown it is a good working partnership.

But we also recognise that the manager is responsible for making the final call and will support his decisions.