Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have forged an impressive attacking partnership at Juventus as they kick off the campaign. These two players serve as the primary attacking force in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation and have been consistently finding the back of the net.

Their strong start to the season has ignited the hopes of Juventus fans, who are now daring to dream of a league title this year. Together, they have scored a remarkable total of seven goals in the early stages of the season.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, this goal tally places them as the third-highest-scoring duo in the current season. Only the pairings of Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, along with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Marco Asensio, have managed to outscore the dynamic Juventus attacking duo, with both of these duos having netted a combined nine goals each.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic are proving to be players who can fire us to the league title this term and we can be confident that they will get the job done.

However, Moise Kean and Arkadiusz Milik must be ready for their chance. Otherwise, we will struggle to get goals if any of the first choices are injured.

For now, we have to enjoy the combination of these two and hope that they continue to score consistently.