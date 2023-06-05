Chiesa, Bonucci and the most interesting stats registered in Udinese vs Juventus

In the season finale, Juventus overcame Udinese with a 1-0 win courtesy of Federico Chiesa’s strike. Max Allegri’s men finish their campaign in seventh place, but would have been third if it wasn’t for the 10-point deduction.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the encounter at the Dacia Arena.

We begin with Chiesa who scored his second league goal against the Zebrette, taking his total goal contribution against them to five. He only has a better tally against Milan and Bologna, with six goal contributions against each.

Moreover, the Bianconeri registered their 20th clean sheet of the season, their best tally since the 2017/18 season (22). Only Lazio secured more shutouts than Juve this season (21).

For his part, Manuel Locatelli contributed with his second assist in the last nine matches, equalling the stat he registered in his previous 33 outings.

This was a special occasion for Leonardo Bonucci who surpassed Giorgio Chiellini’s Serie A tally by making his 431 appearance. The Juventus captain currently sits 42nd on the overall list

Finally, the Bianconeri improved their away record in the final stretch, registering three wins in their last four fixtures on the road, while they had only managed to muster three wins from their previous 16 away outings in Serie A (with six draws and seven losses).