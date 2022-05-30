vlahovic chiesa
Club News

Chiesa cannot wait to play with new Juventus teammate

May 30, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic both developed their games at Fiorentina and have been good friends since that time.

When Juventus signed the latter in the January transfer window, they were reunited at the Allianz Stadium.

But Chiesa’s long-term injury means they haven’t played together in this campaign.

Vlahovic did well in the second half of the term, but he knows he can do better, and the prospect of both of them playing in the same team is an exciting one.

The attackers are currently in Montecarlo to follow the Formula 1 Grand Prix. When spotted together, Chiesa told reporters that he cannot wait to play with his teammate.

The Italy international also revealed that he is not thinking about getting the Juventus number 10 shirt for now.

He tells Sky Sports as quoted by Calciomercato: “I can’t wait to play with Vlahovic. We are here to cheer on Ferrari. If I think about 10? No, no. Only Ferrari.”

Juve FC Says

It is exciting to think about Juventus’ attack with these two on the same team.

Chiesa has already shown us he is a top player that can make things happen on his own.

With Vlahovic in support, we should score more goals and win more matches in the next campaign.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bremer

Tottenham set to blow Juventus away with 50m euro offer for Serie A star

May 30, 2022
Pogba

Juventus willing to offer a four-year deal to 29-year-old

May 30, 2022
chiellini

Chiellini reveals when he first thought about quitting international football

May 30, 2022

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn May 30, 2022 at 12:13 pm

    …depends how much allegri turns him into a defender

  • Avatar
    Reply Brian May 30, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    @Martinn
    Exactly what I wanted to say
    =))))))))))))

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.