Chiesa cannot wait to play with new Juventus teammate

Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic both developed their games at Fiorentina and have been good friends since that time.

When Juventus signed the latter in the January transfer window, they were reunited at the Allianz Stadium.

But Chiesa’s long-term injury means they haven’t played together in this campaign.

Vlahovic did well in the second half of the term, but he knows he can do better, and the prospect of both of them playing in the same team is an exciting one.

The attackers are currently in Montecarlo to follow the Formula 1 Grand Prix. When spotted together, Chiesa told reporters that he cannot wait to play with his teammate.

The Italy international also revealed that he is not thinking about getting the Juventus number 10 shirt for now.

He tells Sky Sports as quoted by Calciomercato: “I can’t wait to play with Vlahovic. We are here to cheer on Ferrari. If I think about 10? No, no. Only Ferrari.”

Juve FC Says

It is exciting to think about Juventus’ attack with these two on the same team.

Chiesa has already shown us he is a top player that can make things happen on his own.

With Vlahovic in support, we should score more goals and win more matches in the next campaign.