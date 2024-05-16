Federico Chiesa insists he wants to stay at Juventus, revealing that he and the Bianconeri are in talks over a new contract.

The attacker’s current deal expires at the end of next season, and discussions over a new contract have been painfully slow.

Chiesa has struggled to fit into the demands of Max Allegri, but the winger is adjusting well to playing in an unfamiliar role at the club.

Some reports suggest that if Allegri stays, Chiesa will leave, which means the attacker is now likely to stay at the club as Allegri is expected to depart in the summer.

After winning the Coppa Italia last night, a delighted Chiesa was asked about his future and insisted he wants to stay at Juventus.

The former Fiorentina man said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I want to stay at this big club and bring Juventus back where it belongs.

“We’ve won the Coppa Italia, and I am happy for the fans after difficult months in which the Serie A title slipped away from our hands. We’ll try to get revenge.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our key players and one of the best Italian players, so even a new manager will keep him in the group.

His commitment publicly is a great step towards getting him to sign a new contract as soon as possible.|