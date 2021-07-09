Chiesa compared to 1982 World Cup hero ahead of Euro 2020 final

Federico Chiesa has been compared to Italy’s 1982 World Cup hero, Bruno Conti, as he continues to shine for the Azzurri at Euro 2020.

The Juventus winger is one of the best players in Roberto Mancini’s squad in this summer’s competition and he has helped them to reach the final.

Italy last won a major competition when they won the World Cup in 2006 and will be facing an England national team that is also without a trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

They will play the final in front of the English fans at Wembley which gives Italy’s opponents the advantage.

Former Juve and Azzurri goalkeeper, Dino Zoff, hopes they can beat the Three Lions and bring the trophy home.

He knows how much the Italian public wants their team to win the Sunday finals and he was speaking about the current team recently.

He compared Chiesa to Conti who dazzled as Italy won the 1982 World Cup by beating West Germany in the final in Madrid.

He also compared Giorgio Chiellini to the legendary Italian defender, Claudio Gentile.

Zoff told Il Messaggero as quoted by Calciomercato: “A victory would be important for the country, as was the one in 1982. The success of Madrid rekindled Italy, brought back smiles, I really hope it will be worth the same for Mancini’s national team, which in London on Sunday has the opportunity to give a great gift to the Italians.

“We deserve it, all of us, after the year and a half we lived. Let’s not forget that we paid the highest price at Covid. This National team remembers mine, Chiellini growls at Gentile, Chiesa flies like Conti “.