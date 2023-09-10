After sustaining a knock while on international duty, Federico Chiesa returned to Juventus before making an appearance for Luciano Spalletti’s Italy.

The 25-year-old suffered muscular fatigue, promoting his premature return to Turin. But thankfully for the Bianconeri, test results ruled out an injury.

So according to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are optimistic about the player’s condition. They believe Chiesa could be fit enough to start against Lazio next week.

The Bianconeri will host the capital side in their first fixture after the international. They will be looking to earn their third win of the season in the fourth round of the Serie A campaign.

Thus far, Max Allegri has always started with Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic upfront in his 3-5-2 formation.

However, the source claims that another contender is pushing for a starting berth in the attack.

The report reveals that Moise Kean has been in spectacular form in training. The Italian striker remained in Turin after failing to receive a call-up from Spalletti.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old is taking the opportunity to impress Allegri and convince him to bet on his services.

Last Sunday against Empoli, both Kean and Arkadiusz Milik enjoyed positive cameos after replacing Vlahovic and Chiesa. Therefore, the two substitutes deserve a fair chance throughout the campaign.

So if Chiesa doesn’t regain his optimal physical condition during the week, this could be the right timing to introduce Kean as a starter, and then unleash the former Fiorentina man as a super-sub in the second half.