Chiesa could return for Milan clash, but where would he fit in Allegri’s plans?

On Tuesday night, Juventus earned their first victory of the season, smashing three goals past Malmo in the Champions League opener.

Moreover, this match proved to be Max Allegri’s first tactical success of the campaign, as his hybrid 4-4-2 position worked to a great effect against the Swedes.

Although Malmo is considered to be a relatively mediocre opponent, the manager could be tempted to maintain his winning lineup.

With Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala upfront, Juan Cuadrado acted as a right winger, with Adrien Rabiot playing on the left flank in a hybrid role between a winger and a third central midfielder.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Federico Chiesa could be available once again ahead of the big clash against Milan this Sunday. The Italian could even be in the running for a starting spot.

While the Euro 2020 winner is undoubtedly one of the best stars available at Allegri’s disposal, his return could create a headache for the coach who is just beginning to find balance in his starting formation.

So where would the former Fiorentina man fit in the lineup?

The source believes one of the options could be dropping Alex Sandro and transforming the formation to 3-5-2, but this could be an unlikely scenario against a strong opponent.

Fielding Chiesa instead of Rabiot would unleash an attacking 4-4-2 formation, while another option could be resting Cuadrado, and inserting the Italian on the right wing in order to create some competition for the role.

However, Max would only thrust Chiesa from the get-go if the player proves to be fully fit for the occasion.