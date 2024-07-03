Federico Chiesa has just endured a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, which does not help his request for a salary increase to sign a new contract at Juventus.

The attacker has entered the final year of his contract at Juventus, and the club was keen to secure a new deal for him before Euro 2024 began.

However, he was not serious and bet on himself to perform well at the Euros, which would give him a good chance to ask for a raise or find a new club.

Unfortunately, he was underwhelming in the competition and will now have to decide his future, but not from a place of strength.

His poor Euro 2024 means Juve now has the upper hand in the talks, and the Bianconeri are offering him a new deal on the same terms as his current contract.

However, it is not certain that he is ready to accept their offer. According to a report on Calciomercato, there is a shortage of clubs interested in signing him. If he insists on a pay raise, he could remain in Turin and leave Juve as a free agent next summer.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s future is important, but the attacker’s departure will not affect us so much because he has been in poor form.