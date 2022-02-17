Chiesa could struggle to play on his return if Juventus signs Barcelona man

Federico Chiesa was one of the finest players in Europe last season, and he continued to do well at the Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

That prompted several clubs to take an interest in a move for him in the last summer transfer window.

However, Juve stood their ground and kept the Fiorentina loanee.

We expected the attacker to continue performing well at the Allianz Stadium in this campaign.

However, he struggled under the management of Max Allegri before suffering a season-ending injury.

In his absence, Juve has added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad, and it is exciting to think about both of them playing together at the club.

However, the Bianconeri could add Ousmane Dembele to their squad in the next transfer window on a free transfer.

If the Frenchman joins, Calciomercato.it claims it could mean he starts ahead of Chiesa.

This would make the Euro 2020 winner become available for transfers from Juve if they can get the right price.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the finest players in the world right now, and keeping him at Juve will help the club.

The Italian has struggled in this campaign because of the change of management.

However, he was already adapting to the demands of Allegri before he got injured.