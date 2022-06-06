Chiesa cuts back on his holidays as he prepares for next season

Federico Chiesa’s injury is one reason Juventus struggled to compete in the just-concluded season.

The attacker was coming off the back of an impressive Euro 2020 campaign, and fans had expected to see him in his brilliant best.

But his campaign was injury-hit and the last one he suffered ruled him out of action since the start of this year.

The former Fiorentina man is now working hard to get back on the pitch for club and country.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that he is so determined to get back in time that he has been cutting down on his holidays.

The report claims he was out having fun at the weekend, but he is now expected back at Continassa today to continue working on his recovery for the new season.

Juve FC Says

We need Chiesa in our team from the start of next season, but if we cannot get him during that period, he has to be a contributor by the second half of the campaign.

His injury has been an unfortunate one and doesn’t help Max Allegri who has to make plans without the son of Enrico Chiesa.

Hopefully, all his hard work will pay off, and he would return sooner than we expect.