Chiesa, Danilo and Rabiot receive the highest ratings in Juventus-Udinese

On Saturday evening, the Allianz Stadium hosted its first encounter of the year. Although it was naturally a sad occasion following the passing of the legendary Gianluca Vialli, Juventus paid a fitting tribute to their former captain by beating Udinese and extending their winning run in the process.

While it wasn’t the most impressive of displays, the Bianconeri left it late to snatch the winner courtesy of Danilo, in a vintage Max Allegri display. The Brazilian was also solid at the back, so he was naturally the man of the match by most accounts.

However, the Italian media outlets also gave Adrien Rabiot favorable grades following his energetic performance, and the same goes for Federico Chiesa who came off the bench to deliver the assist.

On the other hand, Filip Kostic, Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean received the lowest ratings following underwhelming displays.

Here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero.

TUTTOSPORT

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7.5

Rugani 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

McKennie 6

Rabiot 7

Locatelli 5.5 (Paredes 7)

Miretti 6 (Chiesa 7)

Kostic 5.5 (Soulé N/A)

Di Maria 6.5 (Milik 5.5)

Kean 5.5 (Fagioli N/A)

Allegri 6.5

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 7

Danilo 7.5

Rugani 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

McKennie 6

Rabiot 7

Locatelli 5.5 (Paredes 6.5)

Miretti 6 (Chiesa 7)

Kostic 5.5 (Soulé N/A)

Di Maria 6.5 (Milik 6)

Kean 6 (Fagioli N/A)

Allegri 7

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7

Rugani 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

McKennie 5.5

Rabiot 7

Locatelli 5.5 (Paredes 6.5)

Miretti 6 (Chiesa 7)

Kostic 5.5 (Soulé N/A)

Di Maria 6.5 (Milik 6)

Kean 5.5 (Fagioli N/A)

Allegri 6.5

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7

Rugani 6.5

Alex Sandro 6

McKennie 5.5

Rabiot 7

Locatelli 5.5 (Paredes 6.5)

Miretti 6 (Chiesa 7)

Kostic 5.5 (Soulé N/A)

Di Maria 6.5 (Milik 6)

Kean 5.5 (Fagioli N/A)

Allegri 6.5

ILBIANCONERO.COM

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7

Rugani 7

Alex Sandro 6

McKennie 5

Rabiot 7

Locatelli 5 (Paredes 7)

Miretti 5.5 (Chiesa 7)

Kostic 6 (Soulé 6)

Di Maria 6.5 (Milik 6)

Kean 5.5 (Fagioli 6)

Allegri 6.5