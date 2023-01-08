Chiesa dedicates Juventus’ win to Vialli

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa has dedicated the Bianconeri 1-0 win against Udinese to Gianluca Vialli, who passed away some days ago.

The former Juve and Italy striker lost his battle to cancer and his death has shocked the entire world of football.

Several clubs and former teammates paid tributes to one of Italy’s finest football leaders as his family looks for strength to bear the loss.

Chiesa worked with him in the Azzurri team that won Euro 2020 and has dedicated the victory over Udinese to the departed Italian idol.

He said via Football Italia:

“Our first thoughts go to Gianluca Vialli. He was a wonderful person and I was so lucky to cross paths with him in my life, as he was a real champion, but above all, a marvellous human being. At the Euros, he really was like an extra player. He was on the pitch with us.

“We could talk for hours about what a great man he was. The victory is for him.”

Juve FC Says

Vialli was an incredibly influential man who made an impact on Italian football for the last three decades and he was still working hard after his cancer diagnosis.

We will always remember him like Chiesa and hopefully, we can win the league title this season to make him proud as he sleeps on.