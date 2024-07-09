Juventus star Federico Chiesa is reportedly hellbent on taking part in the club’s pre-season preparations under the guidance of Thiago Motta.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a summer exit for two major reasons.

First, his contract will expire next year, so this could the club’s last chance to recuperate part of the sum spent to acquire him from Fiorentina in 2020.

Second, Motta reportedly considers him unsuitable for his tactical plans.

Thus, the Euro 2020 winner has been tipped to leave Turin sooner rather than later, with Roma recently surfacing as a possible destination.

Nevertheless, Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio believes Chiesa is still determined to show up at Continassa this summer and prove his worth.

The Italy international will get married on July 20th, and afterwards he’ll join the club’s pre-season camp.

As the transfer guru explains, Chiesa doesn’t want to make a hasty decision regarding his future.

Despite the new Juventus coach’s perception, the winger still considers himself to be an important member of the squad.

However, Di Marzio insists that the Bianoneri haven’t offered him a new contract.

So if the situation doesn’t change during the course of the summer, Chiesa will eventually have to evaluate his options on the market.

The Italian enjoyed a brilliant first campaign in Turin but a horrific ACL injury suffered in January 2022 halted his career progress.

The former Fiorentina man showed signs of improvement last term, but he’s yet to regain his old form.