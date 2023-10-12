Federico Chiesa’s participation in the Italy squad for the current international break was initially in doubt due to injury. Despite being injured, the attacker has joined his national teammates.

Chiesa, who has been a crucial player for both Juventus and Italy, missed Juventus’ recent match after sustaining an injury in training. Juventus is eager to have him back in good condition for their upcoming game and would prefer it if he withdrew from the Italy squad.

However, Chiesa is still part of the Italy squad and is preparing for two matches in this international window. Yet, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, the attacker worked alone in the gym while his teammates trained. This suggests that he may still not be fit enough to participate in the upcoming games, or at least in the first match of the international break.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa should be looking to return back to base to continue his rehabilitation, but he is probably closer to fitness than we know and the national team will only keep him on if there is a chance that he might play for them in this break.

We expect the doctors at the club and national team to be in regular contact to ensure the right decision is made on his involvement.