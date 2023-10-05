Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic share a strong and long-standing relationship at Juventus, rooted in their earlier days at Fiorentina. The two talented players emerged from the Fiorentina youth system and made their moves to Juventus, albeit two years apart. The Bianconeri had envisioned them as the cornerstone of a potent attacking partnership, and that vision is becoming a reality.

At the beginning of the current campaign, Chiesa and Vlahovic have showcased their chemistry on the field, and both players are leading the club in the scoring charts. This is precisely what Juventus had in mind when they signed both individuals, and their growing understanding on the pitch could play a crucial role in Juventus achieving their objectives this season.

Juventus is tirelessly working toward their goals, and the form and partnership of Chiesa and Vlahovic are expected to be pivotal factors in the club’s success this season. Their blossoming on-field connection holds the promise of a prosperous season for the Bianconeri.

Discussing their relationship in a recent interview, Chiesa said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We were already great friends in Florence, since he was still in the Primavera, so it was very nice to find him again in black and white. And together, upfront, we also got off to a pretty good start.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Vlahovic hold the key to a very good season for Juventus and we expect both men to show they have what it takes to do well.

The Black and Whites have other attackers on the bench who can step up when one of them is unavailable, but they remain the best in Turin.