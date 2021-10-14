Chiesa doubles his market value after one season at Juventus

Federico Chiesa is one of the best signings Juventus has made in recent seasons and the Italian’s rise has reflected on his market value.

Within a year of joining Juventus, he has won the Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and Euros with the Italy national team.

He is now the envy of clubs around Europe and the Bianconeri had to fight serious temptation to sell him in the last transfer window.

Gazzetta dello Sport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, says he is the best player at the Allianz Stadium now and Juve was informed of several clubs who will sign him for around 100m euros in the summer.

The report claims that Juve will invest 50m euros to sign him completely from Fiorentina and that means he has already doubled their investment in his signature.

The newspaper contacted two companies that specialize in the valuation of players and asked them to provide an update on his current value.

Wallabies says he is now valued at 72.9 million euros, up from 51.8 million euros from one year ago.

CIES says he is now worth 88.3 million euros, up from the 38.8million euros they valued him last year.

These valuations simply confirm that Juve has one of the fastest rising stars on their books at the moment.