Juventus star Federico Chiesa is reportedly edging closer to the exit door in the summer, but a managerial change may save the day.

The 26-year-old’s contract will expire in June 2025, while the management has yet to make a breakthrough in renewal talks.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the player’s agent Fali Ramadani has been searching the market for a new destination.

The Bianconeri would also be inclined to sell the Euro 2020 winner to avoid losing him for free a year later.

However, the source claims that Ramadani has yet to find serious suitors, but this doesn’t rule out the possibility of a summer sale.

But on the other hand, Tuttosport believes the possible appointment could spark a fresh start for Chiesa at Juventus.

The former Fiorentina man has been deployed as a second striker by Max Allegri in his 3-5-2 tactical setup, a role that is deemed far from ideal for the player who prefers to dart the wing.

As we all know by now, the club’s hierarchy could decide to wield the axe on Allegri’s tenure following a disappointing second half of the campaign, and Motta has emerged as the favorite candidate to replace him.

The Bologna coach mostly adopts a 4-3-3 formation, which would be perfectly suited for Chiesa’s characteristics.

Therefore, the source believes the potential managerial change could encourage the winger to renew his contract with the Bianconeri.