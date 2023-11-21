On Monday night, Italy booked their place their spot in Euro 2024 following a stalemate with Ukraine in the decisive qualifier.

Luciano Spalletti’s men placed themselves in a favorable position after beating North Macedonia 5-2 in Roma on Friday.

Therefore, a draw against the Ukrainians in Leverkusen was enough to see the Azzurri through.

For his part, Juventus star Federico Chiesa was arguably Italy’s most dynamic player on the pitch, especially in the first half.

The 26-year-old came close to scoring with an early chance and posed a recurring threat on the left flank.

The winger eventually left his place on the pitch for his Juventus teammate Moise Kean in the second period.

Nevertheless, Chiesa was thrilled with his nation’s qualification for Euro 2024, admitting that this feat felt impossible not so long ago.

“The goal was missing tonight, but I’m very happy with this qualification,” said the former Fiorentina man in his post-match interview with Rai Sport via JuventusNews24.

“A few months ago it seemed impossible and everyone was against us. I have to congratulate Ukraine because they played a great match.

“It was very important for us to qualify, also for the fans and for all of Italian football.

“I experienced the defeat against North Macedonia [in the World Cup playoffs] from home and it hurt terribly as a fan.

“Today, I can say that as a fan, it is an immense joy to go and play a European Championship as the reigning champions .”

Luciano Spalletti’s men finished as runners-up behind England in Group B, overcoming Ukraine thanks to superior head-to-head results.