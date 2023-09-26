On Tuesday, Juventus will host Lecce in the first fixture of Serie A Round 6. Shockingly, the undefeated Southerners are ahead of the Bianconeri in the league standings.

The Giallorossi sit third, one point ahead of Max Allegri’s men in fourth place.

However, the Old Lady unsurprisingly has the upper hand from a historical standpoint, reveal the stats published by the club’s official website.

In their last 17 home fixtures against Lecce in Serie A, Juventus enjoyed an average of 2.6 goals per match.

In their overall matches against today’s visitors, the Turin-based giants won 10 of the last 14 meetings. They only lost once during this run, while three encounters ended in draws.

On another note, the Bianconeri found success in their last five Serie A fixtures played on Tuesday, winning them all. They scored 14 goals in the process and conceded only two.

Scoring-wise, Federico Chiesa may be enjoying the hottest run of his career. The 25-year-old has found the back of the net in three consecutive matches for the first time ever.

The Italian now has six strikes in his last eight outings, the same number of goals he scored in his previous 51 appearances.

Finally, this will be a special occasion for Nicolo Fagioli who scored his maiden Serie A goal last season against Lecce at the Via del Mare.

The midfielder provided the assist for Chiesa on the weekend against Sassuolo, so he’ll be looking to make a goal contribution in two matches in a row for the first time since last October when he scored in back-to-back matches (against Lecce and Inter).