Federico Chiesa has become one of the latest Juventus players to publicly comment on Max Allegri’s sacking.

The attacker clearly did not enjoy working under Allegri, especially after the manager switched from a 4-3-3 system to a 3-5-2 formation.

It is well-known that Chiesa performs best as a left attacker in a 4-3-3 system, but Allegri seemed less concerned about this, instead forcing him to play as part of a front two.

Chiesa struggled under this setup, and several reports indicate that he would only sign a contract extension if Allegri left the club.

With Allegri now sacked, players like Danilo and Dusan Vlahovic quickly sent public messages to the former manager.

Chiesa waited until yesterday and posted on Instagram:

“We shared a three-year journey together, culminating in a title victory! Good luck to the future mister. Big hug, thanks for everything!”

Juve FC Says

It is not a secret that Chiesa and Allegri struggled in their relationship with each other.

The attacker will be criticised for how late his message has come, but it does not matter, and the decision to sack Allegri was purely the club’s.

We need to focus on appointing a new manager who will maximise the talents in the group.