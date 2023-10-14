Federico Chiesa is set to return to the club from the Italy national team camp as it has been determined that he will not recover in time to participate in his country’s matches during this international window. Despite missing Juventus’ previous match against Torino due to injury, Chiesa had been included in the Italy squad for their fixtures against Malta and England.

Initially, it was expected that he would be unavailable for the Malta game over the weekend but would potentially feature in the match against England next week. However, the medical staff in the national team camp has determined that Chiesa will not regain fitness in time for the latter fixture. As a result, he is being sent back to Juventus, as reported by Football Italia.

Juventus will now hope that Chiesa can regain full fitness for their first match following the international break, and they will likely prioritise his complete recovery rather than rushing him back into action.

Juve FC Says

Italy has done the right thing by sending Chiesa back and we have to look at him to ensure he is ready before he steps on the pitch again.

Chiesa has started this season well, but we must not forget that he suffered a severe injury in the last year, so we have to handle him with care so we do not lose him for a long time.