Federico Chiesa is poised to make his return for Juventus in the upcoming match against Udinese this weekend following a period of absence due to injury. The Italian international has faced challenges with various injuries recently, and concerns arose after the game against Inter Milan, with reports suggesting another setback.

Chiesa had only recently returned from a prolonged injury layoff, making the news of a potential new injury particularly disheartening for Juventus supporters, who have grown weary of his recurrent absences from matches. However, reports from Calciomercato indicate that Chiesa has quickly recovered from the knock sustained against Inter Milan, requiring only two days to regain fitness.

In contrast, concerns now surround Dusan Vlahovic’s availability for the upcoming match, as he is currently undergoing personalised training. This development strongly suggests that Vlahovic encountered a physical issue during the match against Inter Milan, prompting Juventus to closely monitor his fitness in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has just returned from an injury he suffered that kept him out of action for weeks.

We do not want to lose such an important player to a new injury and this news is exactly what we want to hear.

Having him back in place of Dusan Vlahovic hands us a chance to test a front-two of him and Kenan Yildiz, who is having an amazing spell on our first team.