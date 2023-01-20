Federico Chiesa is delighted to be back on the scoresheet for Juventus after being unable to help his teammates for around a year.

The winger was injured at the start of 2022 and spent ten months out before returning late last year and playing a few minutes in some games for the Bianconeri.

He started the game against Napoli, which ended in a 5-1 loss, and was in the team for the game against Monza.

This time, the Euro 2020 winner scored one of the goals in a 2-1 win and afterwards, he insists he is just focused on getting back in shape and helping his teammates.

Chiesa said via Football Italia:

“It has been a horrible year for me. I am now focusing on training and getting back into shape.

“Let’s say I need to get really into shape, getting used to playing every three days. I was not used to it, but I am trying to give my all to help my teammates, seeing as I was unable to help them for a year.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to have Chiesa back and his goal in that game shows the Azzurri star can be a big influence on the team.

Max Allegri has resisted the temptation to rush him back too soon and it is paying off now after he netted his first post-injury strike.

Hopefully, the attacker will keep his scoring boots on for the game against Atalanta.