Federico Chiesa
Club News

Chiesa focused on getting back in shape after scoring for Juventus

January 20, 2023 - 10:00 am

Federico Chiesa is delighted to be back on the scoresheet for Juventus after being unable to help his teammates for around a year.

The winger was injured at the start of 2022 and spent ten months out before returning late last year and playing a few minutes in some games for the Bianconeri.

He started the game against Napoli, which ended in a 5-1 loss, and was in the team for the game against Monza.

This time, the Euro 2020 winner scored one of the goals in a 2-1 win and afterwards, he insists he is just focused on getting back in shape and helping his teammates.

Chiesa said via Football Italia:

“It has been a horrible year for me. I am now focusing on training and getting back into shape.

“Let’s say I need to get really into shape, getting used to playing every three days. I was not used to it, but I am trying to give my all to help my teammates, seeing as I was unable to help them for a year.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to have Chiesa back and his goal in that game shows the Azzurri star can be a big influence on the team.

Max Allegri has resisted the temptation to rush him back too soon and it is paying off now after he netted his first post-injury strike.

Hopefully, the attacker will keep his scoring boots on for the game against Atalanta.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

landucci

Landucci praises Juventus young players after they beat Monza

January 20, 2023
Chiesa Kean

Chiesa’s Back! All the takeaways from Juve’s Cup win over Monza – (Opinion)

January 19, 2023
Gundogan

Report Juventus looking to sign Manchester City midfielder

January 19, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.