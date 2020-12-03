Chiesa gets high praise after first Champions League goal

Federico Chiesa became the first Italian since Claudio Marchisio, to score and provide an assist in the same Champions League game last night against Dynamo Kyiv, as he got off the mark with Juventus.

The attacker only joined Juve in the summer from Fiorentina as they looked to bolster their team with new and younger players.

He has been one of the finest young talents in Italian football for a while, and several teams have been looking to sign him.

After a protracted negotiation, Juventus was finally able to land their man on an initial loan deal that would be made permanent eventually.

He has been putting in some good work as a player of the Bianconeri since he joined them and he would have been delighted with his goal and assist last night.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport took some time to praise him in their headlines today.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, they wrote: “Chiesa repays Juventus’ faith: investment pays”

It went on to praise him for finally scoring his first goal for the club as well as his first in the Champions League.

Andrea Pirlo has shown a lot of faith in the young attacker and he will hope to get more goals as the weeks and mo0nths go by.