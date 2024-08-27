Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has given his preference to a transfer to Barcelona despite emerging interest from Liverpool.

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Italian football journalist Matteo Moretto reveals that the Blaugrana have yet to present the Bianconeri with a formal offer for the 26-year-old.

The Mercato insider explains that the Catalan giants must first free up some space in the squad to make room for Chiesa and avoid exceeding the salary cap imposed by La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The player’s agent Fali Ramadani is currently acting as an intermediary between the two clubs, as direct talks between them have yet to start.

For his part, transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool have entered the fray for the Juventus outcast.

The Reds have inquired about Chiesa’s availability as they could ponder a late-summer move for the Italy international.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio insists that Chiesa is still holding out for a Barcelona transfer. The former Fiorentina man is apparently keen to play his football at the Camp Nou next season,

Chiesa has reportedly given the Catalans an ultimatum to provide guarantees over the transfer. They must do so by Tuesday, otherwise, the player will start considering other options, including a switch to Liverpool.

The Euro 2020 winner still has another year on his Juventus contract, but he became surplus to requirements following the appointment of Thiago Motta who doesn’t wish to rely on his services.