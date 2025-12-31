Juventus might be harbouring a desire to bring Federico Chiesa back to the club, following his recent displays of fitness while playing for Liverpool. Chiesa departed Turin for Liverpool last season, and while he has not been a regular starter, he has received more game time this term than he did in his first season in England.

The attacker is also having a greater impact on Liverpool’s performances, although he is still not relied upon as heavily as he might have hoped. One notable difference from his time in Turin is his improved fitness, which has allowed him to perform at a higher level in recent weeks. Juventus would likely not have sanctioned his departure had they anticipated the progress he has made.

Chiesa’s Current Situation at Liverpool

Despite his development, Chiesa remains committed to Liverpool. The question remains whether he would consider leaving in the January transfer window to secure more game time. According to Tuttojuve, he plans to stay at Anfield until the end of the season before reassessing his future.

The Italian international is enjoying his time in England and is not keen to disrupt his season simply to pursue additional minutes elsewhere. This decision reflects both his professionalism and his desire to contribute meaningfully to Liverpool before making a move back to Italy.

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Interest and Future Possibilities

Juventus will continue to monitor Chiesa’s situation closely. Should he change his mind or should Liverpool become open to a transfer, the Old Lady could consider bringing him back to Turin. His enhanced fitness, combined with the experience gained in the Premier League, makes him an appealing option for Juve if they decide to strengthen their attacking options in the near future.

The club will likely keep a close eye on developments, balancing the timing of any potential move with their strategic plans for the remainder of the season. Chiesa’s situation remains one to watch as the January transfer window approaches.