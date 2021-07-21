Federico Chiesa
Chiesa has a price and Juventus hopes it is never met

July 21, 2021 - 3:30 pm

Federico Chiesa has become in demand following his exploits at Euro 2020 for the Italian national team.

He didn’t start the competition as one of Roberto Mancini’s starting XI, but he played his way into it by delivering some fine performances off the bench.

His contribution as Italy won the competition has now made him one of the players that top European clubs want to sign.

Juventus is very clear in their position with him: He is not for sale.

Il Bianconeri confirms that they have rejected an offer worth around 100m Euros from Chelsea and have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich as well.

However, the report insists that every player has a price and Chiesa is no different.

It claims that Juventus can only reject an offer that is so big before they eventually give in.

While it remains unclear if an offer of around 120m to 150m euros can make the Bianconeri sell, the report claims that they hope no team makes them an offer that they cannot refuse.

Chiesa is currently on holiday after the Euros, but Massimiliano Allegri would be keen to work with the son of Enrico Chiesa on his return.

Avatar

