Federico Chiesa, despite arriving at the Italy camp with an injury, continues to train separately from the team. Chiesa is a crucial figure for Juventus, and the club would have preferred him to stay back and focus on his recovery during the international break.

However, Chiesa’s unwavering eagerness to represent his country led him to join the Italian national team as they prepare for upcoming matches against Malta and England. It’s expected that he will miss the match against Malta this weekend, but he is determined to be available for the game against England next Tuesday, as reported by Football Italia.

While Chiesa’s dedication to the Italian national team is unquestionable, he is also mindful of not aggravating his injury and risking his role as an indispensable player for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and the Italian medics know the importance of ensuring he is fully fit before he is allowed to play for the team.

The attacker is one of the finest players for club and country, so both teams do not want to lose him to another long-term injury, which could happen if he is forced to play.