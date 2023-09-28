Federico Chiesa, the Juventus forward, has emphasised that the manager, Max Allegri, is committed to playing a more modern style of football, as demonstrated by their performance in the win against Lecce.

Max Allegri has faced criticism in the past for adopting a more conservative and defensive approach, which deviates from the newer, more exciting styles of play favoured by some teams in Italy, such as Lazio, Inter Milan, and Atalanta.

Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, among other talented players at Juventus, thrive when the team adopts a more attacking mindset. Chiesa’s remarks suggest that Allegri is willing to adapt and incorporate a more dynamic and forward-thinking approach to the team’s playing style, which could be a promising development for Juventus and its fans.

Chiesa said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We analysed the game [against Sassuolo] and we did well in the opening 20 minutes. We want to press high and play modern football as the coach wants. There were individual errors [against Sassuolo], but we beat Lecce with a good performance in the second half.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been a key part of everything we have achieved as a club in the last few seasons and the attacker is involved enough to tell the club’s approach.

It feels good to hear him say Allegri wants to play a modern style of football and we hope it will help us win trophies.