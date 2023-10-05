Federico Chiesa is determined not to entertain any suggestions that he is still in the process of regaining his peak fitness, as he firmly believes he has already reached that point.

The forward endured a significant injury setback at the beginning of last year, sidelining him for approximately ten months. While he faced challenges in the previous season, he has made an impressive start to the current one, delivering outstanding performances for his club.

Based on his current form, there is a possibility that he could surpass the 15-goal mark in the league alone by the end of the season. However, despite his impressive displays, some pundits continue to assert that he has not yet returned to his optimal physical condition.

Chiesa, on the other hand, vehemently disagrees with this assessment and asserts that he is now operating at his highest level both physically and mentally.

The attacker said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I’m good, actually, I’m really good. The recovery process from the injury is now behind me. I really don’t want to hear the word recovery anymore. Now I’m at my best both physically and mentally.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s start to this season has been joyful to watch and it fills us with confidence that he is now back to optimum fitness levels.

The attacker has been a player we can trust to deliver good value for money and he could lead us to a trophy this term.