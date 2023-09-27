Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has opened up about the team’s objectives for this season, emphasising that they are fully aligned with the manager in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

The Bianconeri find themselves without European football this season due to various off-field challenges in the previous campaign. Consequently, they are now determined to make a swift return to the Champions League, ideally by the end of the current season.

Under Max Allegri’s leadership, Juventus is maintaining a competitive position near the top of the league standings as they strive to extract the best from their players and contend for the Scudetto.

However, Allegri is cautious about placing excessive pressure on his players, and he has expressed his desire for a top-four finish.

When asked about the team’s objectives for the season, Chiesa affirms that they are in sync with their manager’s perspective, underlining their collective commitment to securing a top-four spot.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We are aligned with the coach, we are all rowing in the same direction. The real objective is fourth place, then we are Juve and we will see in March. In the meantime, we must stay close to the top four positions.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see that the players and manager are perfectly aligned in what they want to achieve as a team.

Hopefully, this will help them achieve their goals and even more when the term ends.