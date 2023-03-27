Chiesa is back in Turin after medical checks in Austria

Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa is back in Turin after going to Austria for a medical checkup.

The attacker has just returned from a serious long-term injury which kept him out of action for ten months.

Juve has been cautious with the workload he gets as he is still not 100 per cent fit yet and has been suffering some setbacks.

Thankfully, none has been serious. However, he recently played less than 20 minutes in the Bianconeri game against Inter Milan, even though he was introduced in the second half.

Tests afterwards revealed he suffered no problem, but fans were worried when reports today revealed he was in Austria to meet the surgeon that operated on him last year.

However, Tuttojuve reveals he is back in town and the visit was just for a routine checkup.

Juve FC Says

Thankfully Chiesa hasn’t suffered another injury because we need the attacker to stay fit for much of the remaining weeks of this season.

He remains one man we can bank on to change games, so we want him to make as many appearances as possible in this second half of the season.

That way, he can help us achieve our sporting objectives on the pitch.